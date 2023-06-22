Mick Jagger’s Relationship With Much-Younger Girlfriend Heats Up

Mick Jagger’s relationship with his much-younger girlfriend seems to really be heating up. The ballerina, who is 43-years his junior, said Jagger has put a ring on it.

Jagger is 79-years-old and Melanie Hamrick is 36. It’s too soon to ring the wedding bells — this isn’t an engagement ring — but things definitely seem to be getting more serious. Hamrick is rocking a massive diamond on her ring finger, and she’s being coy about what it really represents. “I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes, “Hamrick told People.

Mick Jagger & Melanie Hamrick Photographed in #NYC today for the launching of her novel “First position”.#MickJagger #MelanieHamrick pic.twitter.com/T0qH8rWo0U — MarieFranceRemillard (@MFRemillard) June 19, 2023

Marriage isn’t necessarily the next thing Hamrick and Jagger will embark on, but she’s not entirely ruling it out, either. She went on to explain the significance of the shiny ring Jagger put on her finger.

“But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it’s a promise ring,” she said.

“We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.” Hamrick told People.

When she was asked if she wants to be married in the near future, Hamrick seemed to have a laid-back attitude.

“I don’t know,” she said.

“I’m kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows,” she said to People.

Sir Mick Jagger, 79, makes a rare public appearance with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 36 https://t.co/LiHqpLKAYp pic.twitter.com/0FQJVdFfMe — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 16, 2023

The ballerina has been involved in a long relationship with Jagger. The couple have mixed business with pleasure by collaborating on a 2019 ballet, according to People. Hamrick picked the music from the Rolling Stones library, and choreographed routines to Jagger’s music. She said they “had a lot of fun working on it,” and would consider another shared project, according to People.

“I’ve been keeping work separate. For me personally, I prefer that because then it’s kind of fun,” Hamrick said. (RELATED: Jeff Bezos Reportedly Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez)

“We are in such similar careers, to keep it separate is better. You’re working with the person all day, and then you’re with them at night. It’s like, too much of each other,” she said, according to People.

Hamrick and Jagger met in 2014 and welcomed a son named Deveraux Octavian Basil to the world in 2016, according to People.