Leonardo DiCaprio Has Been Spotted With A 23-Year-Old. The Universe Is Normal Again

Anyone that thought Leonardo DiCaprio had outgrown his strange habit of only dating women under the age of 25 can think again.

His brief romance with 27-year-old Gigi Hadid was short-lived, and he seems to have already found a 23-year-old lady friend to keep him company. DiCaprio has reportedly been linked to actress Victoria Lamas, and the two were spotted Tuesday on what appears to be a cozy date in Hollywood, according to Daily Mail. He may very well have a good two years with Lamas before she “ages out” and he moves onto another, younger companion, the way he usually does. Equilibrium has been restored. DiCaprio is back to his usual ways.

The Old Leonardo DiCaprio is BACK, Baby! This time with a 23-Year-Old Rocket. https://t.co/Gp2c9j9ckc. pic.twitter.com/RwTRMEo40U — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 21, 2022

The superstar actor has no problem finding very young women to drape across his arm, but this relationship is especially interesting. In this case, Lamas was actually born a full two years after Titanic was released, making the age difference in this dating game a bit peculiar by most people’s standards, Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: Billy Ray Cyrus Is Apparently Engaged To His Much Younger Girlfriend)

Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas https://t.co/uW10ByOOal pic.twitter.com/OtHf5NPm1J — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2022

The Oscar winner has paved the path for his own reputation, and can easily switch up the rumors by simply dating someone his own age. Instead, DiCaprio seems very comfortable in his skin and doesn’t seem ashamed by the age gaps in his relationships. He’s showing no signs of slowing down or making a change.

The world continues to watch as DiCaprio leans into his creepy “young girls only” dating game and dives right in to another “under-25” relationship.