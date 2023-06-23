Former NFL Star Benjamin Watson Releases Pro-Life Book

Much respect to Benjamin Watson.

This week, former New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson released a new book that he hopes will give a “vision” for pro-life advocates here in a “post-Roe era.” Watson wants to expand the pro-life cause outside of politics and “focus on restoration for our communities and for people who haven’t had opportunities that are more vulnerable to abortion.”

Watson said that his “The New Fight for Life Roe, Race, and a Pro-Life Commitment to Justice” book deals with both “heavy” and “emotional” issues, however, he also wants to encourage pro-lifers “who are on the sidelines to get in the game and encourage those in the game to keep going” — this coming a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

“My hope in the book was to encourage pro-lifers to get back in fight, to continue doing things that they’re doing, but also to widen our view on what might be a pro-life issue, meaning that it helps human flourishing as opposed to strictly legislation,” said Watson in a Fox News Digital interview.

“Because legislation is important. Don’t get me wrong, but, serving and equipping people to live healthy and full lives is important as well,” Watson said.

“You see different states doing different things. You see abortion tourism, where people are traveling, you also see a reduction in abortion, but also an increase in abortion in states where it’s legal,” continued Watson. “And so my hope in writing the book was just to cast the vision for what this new fight for life looks like, because I believe it looks different than the old one.”

I’m always cool with anybody who stands up for babies.

And it’s funny too. Benjamin Watson was a New England Patriot, and as a fan of the Miami Dolphins, I used to not be so fond of Watson. But now, with standing up for life being far more important than sports, I can’t help but to be a big fan of Watson. I’ve become a fan of his ever since he’s gotten political, so I think I’m gonna have to pay the $24.99 for a copy of his new book. And you should too. (RELATED: ‘I Think It’s Wrong’: Boxing Champion Ebanie Bridges Slams Transgender Athletes In Women’s Sports)

Shoutout to Benjamin Watson, man. A cool dude in the game of life.