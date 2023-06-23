Director Reveals The Ridiculous Reason Henry Cavill Didn’t Land Role As James Bond

Director Martin Campbell revealed that Henry Cavill lost out on the role of a lifetime as James Bond, simply because his age worked against him.

“If Daniel [Craig] didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond,” Campbell said, according to Indie Wire. The famous actor was the second choice to play 007 in the 2006 film “Casino Royale,” and Campbell said that’s only because he looked too “young.”

Had Craig not been available, the role could have been his.

Campbell admitted that Cavill absolutely nailed the audition. He was a perfect fit for the role, aside from the fact that he seemed to have a youthful appearance when compared to Craig.

“He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous,” Campbell said in an interview with Express UK.

“And look, if Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond,” he admitted.

That is one aspect that the heartthrob simply couldn’t control. His age came in between him and the role that so many fans were rooting for him to play.

“He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then,” he said.

Sam Heughan and Matthew Rhys also auditioned for the part.

"We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don't think they had the gravitas," casting director Debbie McWilliams said, according to Indie Wire.

“They didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility,” she said.

Craig stayed on as 007 until “No Time to Die,” in 2021.