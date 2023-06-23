Merrick Garland Downplays Corruption Concerns After Bombshell Whistleblower Testimony

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland downplayed the corruption concerns stemming from bombshell whistleblowers’ testimonies about Hunter Biden’s case Friday.

The House Ways and Means Committee released testimonies by two IRS whistleblowers who alleged Garland and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel lied to Congress about political interference regarding Hunter Biden’s tax violations case.

Garland downplayed the corruption concerns, saying these allegations are an “attack” on an essential democratic institution.

“I certainly understand that some have chosen to attack the integrity of the Justice Department, its components and its employees by claiming that we do not treat cases, like cases alike. This constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy and essential to the safety of the American people. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Garland said the Justice Department determines its cases based on the law and protecting the American people. (RELATED: Legacy Newspapers Bury Hunter Biden Bombshell On Page 15)

Gary Shapley, one of the whistleblowers, alleged the IRS violated normal investigatory protocols that benefitted Biden. Shapley oversaw the tax investigation into Hunter Biden.

Shapley said Garland lied there would be no political interference in Biden’s investigation and alleged the DOJ refused to follow up on incriminating messages between Biden and Chinese businessman Henry Zhao. Biden allegedly threatened Zhao by saying, “I am with my father,” to make Zhao “regret not following in [his] direction.”

Biden reached a deal with federal prosecutors, pleading guilty to illegally purchasing a firearm and violating tax laws in 2017 and 2018 but receiving no jail time.