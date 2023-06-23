Legacy Newspapers Bury Hunter Biden Bombshell On Page 15

The Friday print editions of The New York Times and The Washington Post relegated their reporting on Thursday’s explosive Hunter Biden revelations from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers to the bottom of page A15 of their newspapers.

Both papers placed stories about the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, the Titan submarine, a tornado in Texas, Donald Trump and the Arab-Israeli conflict ahead of their coverage of the IRS whistleblower testimony, which alleges that Hunter Biden leveraged his father’s political influence for personal financial gain and that Department of Justice (DOJ) officials had interfered with the investigation. The whistleblower documents included text messages allegedly from Hunter Biden, in which he said President Joe Biden was “sitting here” with him while Hunter conducted business activities with a Chinese associate.

The NYT ran a story on the bottom of page A15 titled “Hunter Biden Used Father’s Name to Pressure Associate in ’17, Documents Show,” referring to Hunter’s alleged promise to a Chinese businessman to “make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction,” as alleged in the testimony. The Post reported in their business section that an “IRS whistleblower says Justice Dept. slowed and stifled Hunter Biden case,” also on the bottom of page A15. (RELATED: ‘This Is Organized Crime Activity’: James Comer Hints At Next Steps In Biden Family Investigation)

President Biden has repeatedly denied that he ever discussed business deals involving foreign entities with his oft-troubled son. The IRS whistleblower testimony provides even more evidence calling into question the president’s repeated denial of any knowledge of his son’s activities.

One whistleblower testified that intervening federal agents from a host of agencies went out of their way to protect or otherwise help Hunter Biden “at every stage” of the years-long probe into his nefarious activities. One of the whistleblowers also testified that an IRS agent had “taken every opportunity to retaliate against me and my team” after investigating the president’s son and that “the special agent in charge and assistant special agent in charge of the Washington, D.C. Field Office have sent threats to the field office, suppressing additional potential whistleblowers from coming forward” to reveal interference in investigations pertaining to Hunter Biden’s activities.

Earlier this week, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal gun and tax crimes. Conservative legal experts described the plea deal as a “joke” and a “sweetheart deal.” Hunter Biden attended Thursday night’s state dinner for the visiting Indian leader, just hours after the explosive whistleblower revelations became public.

Neither the Post nor the NYT immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

