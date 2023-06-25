Derek Jeter Rejects David Ortiz’s Red Sox Jersey Gift

The fabled Red Sox—Yankees rivalry extended into the broadcast booth Friday night when Yankee great Derek Jeter rejected a personalized Red Sox jersey which David Ortiz gifted him on-air, Boston25 News reported.

The long-time rivals were reunited in Fox’s broadcast booth for coverage of the London Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Since this is Jeter’s inaugural season behind the mike, Ortiz welcomed his new colleague with the surprise present, according to Boston 25. (RELATED: Yankees Isiah Kiner-Falefa Showcases Unbelievable Speed By Stealing Home In Wacky Subway Series Inning Against Mets)

David Ortiz gifted Derek Jeter a custom Red Sox jersey for his studio analyst debut 💀 Big Papi’s got jokes 😂 (via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/zMmYrwzwPq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2023

Jeter opened the box and found a Red Sox jersey with his vaunted No. 2 and name on the back. In a show of clear disapproval, the Yankee Hall of Famer threw it to the side.

“Come on, man,” Ortiz said. “That’s a gift!”

Given the battles the two had been in over the years, perhaps Ortiz was expecting too much. The two squared off in many memorable regular season and postseason classics, including a heart-breaking loss for the Sox in the 2003 American League Championship SSeries which ended with an Aaron Boone home run. Ortiz and the Red Sox got their revenge the following year, coming back from a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS to beat the Yankees. Ortiz was instrumental in that victory, hitting .387 with three homers and 11 RBI.

Ortiz appeared to find the whole gift-giving episode hilarious, Boston25 reported. On the other hand, while Ortiz was laughing it up, Jeter made a farewell speech on his first day at Fox. “It’s been a great time spending it with you guys here,” Jeter said. “You won’t see me anymore. It’s my last day at Fox.”

After Jeter’s announcement, host Kevin Burkhardt said, “It’s been a good 24 hours.”