More GOP Officials Report Receiving Suspicious Packages Following Similar Cases In Kansas, Tennessee

Republican Montana officials became the latest recipients of suspicious packages reportedly containing a white, powdery substance following similar incidents earlier this month in two other states, the Montana Senate GOP stated Friday.

“At least two Montana legislators have received suspicious packages in the mail containing a white powder. At this time, both are fine and law enforcement is investigating and will be testing the substance,” the Montana Senate GOP tweeted. The white powdery substance was reportedly sent with an “anonymous, threatening” letter following a recent pattern of similar cases involving GOP officials in Tennessee and Kansas, CNN reported.

GOP officials in the Tennessee House received anonymous letters containing an unknown substance June 22. Tennessee House Republicans tweeted that the letters “contained obvious threats by a liberal activist specifically targeting us.” The letters have prompted an FBI investigation. (RELATED: REPORT: Manhattan DA’s Office Receives Envelope With Suspicious Powder Amid Trump Investigation).

Last week, 100 GOP officials in Kansas also received anonymous letters reportedly filled with a white, powdery substance. Though a preliminary test of the substance revealed it was negative for “biological agents of concern,” the letter accompanying the substance warned the recipients “not to choke on [their] ambition” and closed the letter with “your secret despiser.”

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen revealed his mother, state Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, was one of the targeted victims, telling his followers on Facebook the letter was delivered to her home. “PLEASE BE CAUTIOUS about opening your mail. If you receive a suspicious package, contact law enforcement immediately,” Knudsen warned.

Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has promised to provide “whatever resources are needed” to support the ongoing investigation into the incidents, CNN reported.