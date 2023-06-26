Sports

Shot Putter Goes Above And Beyond To Make Sure Her Team Doesn’t Get Disqualified

EUROPEAN ATHLETICS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023 SILESIA SATURDAY

Photo by THOMAS WINDESTAM/Getty Images

Samuel Spencer Samuel Spencer is a writer based out of Tampa, Florida. He loves sports, poetry, and dessert.
Font Size:

Sometimes coming in last can make a positive difference.

Jolien Boumkwo, a 29-year-old Belgian shot putter and hammer thrower, competed in the 100 meter hurdles race to prevent her team from being disqualified. She may have come last, but she is the reason her team gets to compete another day.

Boumkwo slowly jumped over the hurdles to avoid receiving any point deductions, finishing the race with a time of 32.81 seconds. Upon crossing the finish line, she was congratulated by her opponents for her willingness to go above and beyond for her teammates.

First place went to the Spaniard Teresa Errandonea, who had a time of 13.22 seconds, according to the New York Times.

Upon learning two of her teammates had been injured, Boumkwo volunteered to take their place, according to CNN. If their team had failed to produce an athlete for the race, they would have been disqualified altogether. RELATED: (Watch This Australian Swim Coach Cause A Massive Scene While Celebrating)

“My team is the most important thing for me. I couldn’t let it happen to lose by one point. That’s why I’ve considered taking part in 100m hurdles,” Boumkwo said, according to CBS.

“There was no risk for me if I took it calmly. Maybe it’s once in a lifetime opportunity to take a part in such run. I really enjoyed the race. There were a few doubts in my mind but now I can tell I’m glad about this new experience.”

Boumkwo finished seventh in the shot put event Friday, according to the New York Times.