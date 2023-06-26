Shot Putter Goes Above And Beyond To Make Sure Her Team Doesn’t Get Disqualified

Sometimes coming in last can make a positive difference.

Jolien Boumkwo, a 29-year-old Belgian shot putter and hammer thrower, competed in the 100 meter hurdles race to prevent her team from being disqualified. She may have come last, but she is the reason her team gets to compete another day.

Boumkwo slowly jumped over the hurdles to avoid receiving any point deductions, finishing the race with a time of 32.81 seconds. Upon crossing the finish line, she was congratulated by her opponents for her willingness to go above and beyond for her teammates.

First place went to the Spaniard Teresa Errandonea, who had a time of 13.22 seconds, according to the New York Times.

After the two hurdlers Belgium brought to the European Team Championships were injured, the team desperately needed someone to run the 100-meter race. Jolien Boumkwo, a shot-putter, stepped onto the track to save her team from disqualification.https://t.co/6A68qVnMc4 pic.twitter.com/wwHIkZEV7k — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 26, 2023

Upon learning two of her teammates had been injured, Boumkwo volunteered to take their place, according to CNN. If their team had failed to produce an athlete for the race, they would have been disqualified altogether.

“My team is the most important thing for me. I couldn’t let it happen to lose by one point. That’s why I’ve considered taking part in 100m hurdles,” Boumkwo said, according to CBS.

“There was no risk for me if I took it calmly. Maybe it’s once in a lifetime opportunity to take a part in such run. I really enjoyed the race. There were a few doubts in my mind but now I can tell I’m glad about this new experience.”

Every point *does* count at the European Team Championships! Seventh in the shot put, Jolien Boumkwo 🇧🇪 steps in for the 100m hurdles at the very last minute in #Silesia2023! 👏 #EG2023 (@TeamBelgium, @The_EOC) pic.twitter.com/3rhERw9y5I — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) June 24, 2023

Boumkwo finished seventh in the shot put event Friday, according to the New York Times.