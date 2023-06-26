‘Bricktorgate’: Footage Of Victor Wembanyama Shooting Bricks Mysteriously Deleted From The Internet Before Resurfacing

… no way this guy lasts in the NBA.

It’s been quite the week for San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama. So much so, that there’s already a scandal brewing around the rookie phenom.

As we all know, Wembanyama was selected last Thursday as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Spurs, and then afterwards, he had dinner with multiple San Antonio legends — Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Manu Ginóbili.

Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lcw7cvbeTt — Wemby (@vicw_32) June 25, 2023

Following the NBA Draft and dinner with Spurs legends, it was then time for “Wemby” (totally not calling him that) to have his first shootaround with the franchise while wearing a San Antonio jersey.

But while all of that sounds great, the third installment of Victor’s night went wrong — horribly wrong — as a video of him shooting brick after brick after brick … after brick ended up going viral online. And to make this situation even juicier, the footage was mysteriously deleted.

I’m crying, they deleted the video of Wemby shooting bricks lmaoooooo — León (@Champ_Lion) June 25, 2023

They deleted the Wemby bricking shots video. 😂 — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) June 24, 2023

This prompted NBA fans to launch an investigation into the matter, vowing to obtain the footage and then put it back on Twitter.

Bricktorgate The coverup is now underway, but rest assured in knowing that I will work tirelessly to locate the now deleted video footage of Wemby badly missing all his shots. For the people. #Pray4Bricktor https://t.co/UETQWzndaj — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) June 24, 2023

With the internet being undefeated, of course, the videos were recovered and republished. Mission success.

WATCH:

Obviously, I’m loving this as a Miami Heat fan.

But I’m going to give you my honest take while wearing my sports journalist hat (ignore the fandom on my sleeve for a second): there is no way that this guy will last in the NBA. I already had my concerns about Wembanyama being way too skinny and lanky, but now we’re starting to see that he can’t hit a jump shot (which is needed in today’s NBA) to save his life. Yeah, he can dunk, but what happens when Nikola Jokić shuts him down in the paint? (RELATED: What A Legend! John Daly Does It Drive-In Style And Watches Kenny Chesney Concert In His Golf Cart)

No way this guy succeeds in the NBA. No way.