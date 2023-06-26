Bud Light Brings Back Old Mascot In Desperate Attempt To Win Back Conservatives

Bud Light is apparently dusting off an old advertising mascot amid ongoing backlash stemming from their partnership with a polarizing transgender influencer.

A Twitter profile supposedly belonging to “The Bud Knight” posted a video Monday of the mascot stepping into the frame with a caption saying, “Yeah, I’m thinking I’m back.”

The mascot resembles a typical medieval knight covered in blue armor plates and “BUD LIGHT” plastered across his chest plate. The mascot notably appeared in a 2019 Super Bowl commercial promoting the popular fantasy series Game of Thrones. In the commercial, the mascot engages in and loses a jousting match before a large dragon appears and burns down the venue. (RELATED: Bud Light Sponsors Raunchy Pride Show After Desperately Trying To Salvage Its Image)

The Bud Knight was a central part of Bud Light’s popular “Dilly Dilly” campaign, which ran from 2017 to 2019. The mascot’s Twitter account last posted in 2021, seemingly signing off for good.

“It was really fun while it lasted, guys,” the Bud Knight tweeted at the time.

The mascot revival drew negative reactions from most commenters.

“I’m thinking not,” conservative transgender pundit Sara Higdon tweeted.