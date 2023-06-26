What A Disgrace! Bud Light Was A Sponsor For Pride Toronto That Featured Naked Men Around Kids

Anheuser-Busch just needs to outright collapse after this.

Bud Light continues their decline from America’s beer to just some trash product that nobody wants to touch, with the latest example being their decision to sponsor Pride Toronto.

The Anheuser-Busch beer brand has been getting hammered ever since its “woke” partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, but instead of doing a normal damage control campaign (not these poor excuses that we’ve seen), they’re just doubling down. Well, you could say triple or quadrupling down at this point, with their newest venture being a sponsorship of the Pride Toronto Parade.

“Bud Light Canada has been a proud partner of Pride Toronto for the last 10 years. This year, we’re commemorating this milestone with Pride Toronto by featuring them on our can design, as well as continuing as the official beer sponsor of the festival,” reads Bud Light’s website, via a web page promoting the Pride Toronto Parade. “As a brand, Bud Light Canada is excited to once again celebrate and support the LGBTQIA2S+ community through Pride Toronto’s annual pride celebration and parade.”

Footage of the Pride event has been going viral online, with one video showing several older adult men completely naked just casually walking down the street in a parade.

Another video of the Pride Toronto event is also circulating, with this clip showing multiple naked men randomly chillin’ in the street while at least one young child walks by. Also, as the Daily Caller previously reported, drag queens and just absolutely weird-looking individuals were “performing with their breasts exposed in leather suits and strange face masks” before the start of the parade.

Bud Light sponsored Pride Toronto, and the parade featured naked men in front of a small child. Teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney was a horrific idea. Promoting an event where children are exposed to nudity is MUCH worse. What is Bud Light thinking? https://t.co/syLijgAsiw — OutKick (@Outkick) June 26, 2023

Like … I just don’t understand.

Obviously, Bud Light hasn’t learned a single thing from the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, choosing to dabble in yet more controversy. I don’t get it. Another thing I’m not able to comprehend is why these old dudes felt like it was necessary to just walk around naked and show off their junk that nobody wants to see — especially kids. There’s just so much shame around this entire ordeal. (RELATED: LOL! Bud Light Gets Outright Blasted After ‘Razzle Dazzle’ Tweet)

And the sad thing is … I’m willing to bet not a single soul involved has any.