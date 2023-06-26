‘I Don’t Believe In Platforming Liars’: Don Lemon Gives First Interview Since CNN Firing

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon is unlikely to return to television anytime soon after CNN fired him in April following a 17-year stint at the network.

Lemon on Saturday was interviewed by ABC24 about his journalism career and his plans for the future in his first interview since CNN let him go. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have A Job Now’: Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Resurfaces At Awards Show)

Fired CNN host Don Lemon speaks out in first interview since axing: I have a responsibility ‘to tell the truth’ https://t.co/MBur2mFdC4 pic.twitter.com/yQ9dKLHKtY — New York Post (@nypost) June 26, 2023

“I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth; people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the constitution,” Lemon said about CNN’s attempt to become less partisan under former CNN boss Chris Licht. “I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty to do those sorts of things.”

He was fired by Licht in the wake of controversies such as mocking Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for being “past her prime” and getting into a shouting match with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Lemon also allegedly confronted a co-host of “CNN This Morning” and he was accused of mistreating female co-workers throughout his time at CNN.

Lemon proceeded to talk about what lies ahead and how he will be spending time over the next few months.

“I’m not going to force anything,” he said. “I’m not going to let other people’s timelines influence me. I know people say, ‘I miss you on television. What is your next move?’ I’m figuring that out. I don’t have to be in a rush. I think people rush and they end up making the wrong decisions,” Lemon stated.

Lemon said he would be enjoying himself with his fiance, real estate agent Tim Malone, and their dogs.

“I’m not worried about it at all,” he said. “People are more worried about me than I am about myself. I am fine. I have somebody looking out for me.”

Lemon was honored Saturday by the Memphis NAACP at its “Freedom Fund” celebration for his coverage of Tyre Nichols’ death. Nichols was a black man who appeared to be beaten to death by a group of black police officers.