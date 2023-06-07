VIDEO: Car T-Bones Cruiser Carrying Boston Mayor Michelle Wu After Her Driver Allegedly Ran Red Light

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was reportedly involved in a car crash Tuesday when her driver allegedly ran a red light, according to MassLive.

The Mayor’s cruiser drove through the intersection with its lights activated and was then struck on the driver’s side by another car, the outlet reported. The crash occurred on Hyde Park Avenue in Boston.

BREAKING: Video shows police cruiser driving Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appears to cause crash after driving into traffic on Hyde Park Ave. Tuesday. https://t.co/iOUOjvUt8V pic.twitter.com/aPHjKmaazw — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 6, 2023

“We can confirm the mayor was a passenger in a vehicular crash earlier today. Thankfully no one sustained any major injuries. The Boston Police Department will conduct an investigation of the incident as they do with all crashes involving departmental motor vehicles,” a city of Boston spokesperson said in a statement, Boston 25 News reported.

Boston 25 obtained images of Mayor Wu embracing the mother and daughter before EMTs took them away, according to the outlet. The police report of the crash does not include Wu’s name, instead referring to her as a person “known to the Commonwealth,” according to a local NBC affiliate. (RELATED: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s Finance Director Charged With Money Laundering Linked To Alleged Prison Drug Smuggling Scheme)

Boston police are continuing to probe the collision. The mother and daughter were treated at the scene, and neither party faced any injury.