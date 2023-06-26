REPORT: Mexican Authorities Launch Investigation After Mutilated Bodies, Threatening Letters Found Outside Church

Mexican authorities are investigating the details behind an SUV containing the decapitated heads of seven people left parked outside a church in Chilpancingo this past weekend.

Guerrero Police responded to a call reporting the discovery of a truck with five heads inside the trunk while the rest of the bodies were found either in the car or strewn around the pavement, according to Univision. Most of the victims are believed to be members of a family that has been missing since June 9, according to Border Report. The messages found at the scene allegedly threatened local state officials, including one apparently addressed to Mayor Norma Martinez, Fox 8 reported. The handwritten messages also reportedly threaten alleged leaders of local crime groups, Border Report noted. (RELATED: Priests Gunned Down, Tourists Kidnapped Near US Border In Mexico)

While police have not released details of the victims, four of the victims — a husband and wife, their son and a young woman — are believed to be a family that was abducted earlier in June on a drive to the popular tourist destination, Acapulco, according to Border Report.

Authorities are investigating who killed and dismembered seven people and left an SUV with their severed heads in front of a church over the weekend. https://t.co/6X2BV3hWZ5 — KOIN News (@KOINNews) June 26, 2023

The Guerrero Attorney General’s Office released a statement stating that “[e]vidence was found at the scene with relevant information that will be analyzed and used in the investigation,” and equally stressed that the agency “will not tolerate acts of corruption from public servants within or outside this institution,” Fox 8 reported.

Security analysts have frequently pointed to Guerrero as a battleground between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and Familia Michoacana, according to Border Report. The Daily Caller previously reported on numerous mass killings attributed to Jalisco New Generation, including a mass grave found in Jalisco containing 113 bodies in 2020 and a 2021 mass killing in another CJNG battleground.