‘The Biden’s Are The Best’: House Oversight Releases Stunning Text Hunter Biden Apparently Sent To Chinese Executive

Hunter Biden allegedly texted a Chinese business executive bragging about his ability to serve his client, the House Oversight Committee revealed Tuesday afternoon.

Biden apparently boasted on Aug. 3, 2017, to Gongwen Dong, an executive at CEFC, an energy firm linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), about how his family is “the best” at doing what Dong’s bosses want. (RELATED: James Comer Slams ‘Ridiculous Idea’ Of Special Counsel Investigation Into Hunter Biden)

🚨BIDEN FAMILY COVER-UP🚨 In a WhatsApp exchange dated 8/3/2017, Hunter Biden tells CEFC associate Gongwen Dong, aka Kevin: “The Biden’s are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership].” CEFC is a CCP-linked Chinese Energy Company. pic.twitter.com/ZzRvpMeuNn — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

“The Biden’s are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership],” Hunter Biden texted, according to the House Oversight Committee. The following day, one of Biden’s shell companies was paid $100,000 from CEFC, the committee discovered.

IRS whistleblower testimony disclosed Thursday showed a threatening text allegedly sent by Hunter Biden to a Chinese business associate with Joe Biden in the room. (RELATED: IRS Revelations: Hunter Said Joe Was In The Room In Message Threatening Chinese Partner)

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter Biden allegedly wrote. “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

The White House said “the President was not in business with his son” in response to the IRS whistleblower testimony. Hunter Biden’s lawyer said his client’s words are “solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

Testimony by a separate IRS whistleblower accused Biden of moving payments from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma to a Chinese firm to avoid paying taxes.

House Oversight released a memo in May detailing how the Biden family allegedly attempted to hide more than $10 million in foreign payments.

Dong allegedly tried to hide his $100,000 payment to Biden by creating a limited liability company (LLC), CEFC Infrastructure, with its “sole equity member” being another one of his LLCs. Dong’s LLC transferred its stake in CEFC Infrastructure to Shanghai Huaxin Group, which put $10 million into the account of CEFC Infrastructure. The firm later wired $100,000 to Hunter Biden’s LLC, Owasco P.C, according to House Oversight.

In March, House Oversight revealed how a CCP-linked firm paid $3 million to Biden family associate John Robinson Walker who sent the money to Biden family members afterwards.