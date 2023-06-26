James Comer Slams ‘Ridiculous Idea’ Of Special Counsel Investigation Into Hunter Biden

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, opposes the idea of having Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

Comer opposes a special counsel investigating the first son because he does not believe Garland would appoint an impartial investigator, he told Fox News Digital on Monday.

Merrick Garland perjured himself before Congress when he promised there would be no political interference in Hunter Biden investigations, @RepGregMurphy and @repkevinhern told @DailyCaller of IRS whistleblower testimony:https://t.co/8GJ0FEt3Ww — Michael Ginsberg (@mikeginsberg98) June 22, 2023

“The House Oversight Committee has found and shared with the public in five months what the Justice Department and FBI have kept secret for five years, so I think we’re moving right along,” Comer told the outlet. (RELATED: IRS Revelations: Hunter Said Joe Was In The Room In Message Threatening Chinese Partner)

“I strongly oppose the appointment of a special counsel,” he continued. “I think that’s the most ridiculous idea that any Republican could think right now because, if you support a special counsel, you support and trust Merrick Garland to have the sole authority to pick one person who can then take over the investigation and never have to be transparent with the media or Congress until the conclusion of the investigation, which might take years.”

“I trust the House Oversight Committee to be the one and only entity leading this investigation,” Comer added. “And we’ve already proven we can find all of this stuff in five months that took the government five years to find.”

House Oversight revealed in May the Biden family attempted to hide more than $10 million in payments from foreign nationals by using numerous shell companies. Comer said in early June the FBI is investigating an alleged bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and a foreign national. His announcement came shortly after House Oversight Committee lawmakers viewed an FBI document allegedly implicating then-Vice President Biden in the purported bribery scheme.

Garland may have lied under oath twice with regards to the Justice Department’s Hunter Biden investigation, according to IRS whistleblower testimony released Thursday. The whistleblower also alleged DOJ attorneys attempted to cover for Hunter Biden and stall the investigation.

The younger Biden was charged Tuesday for failing to pay taxes twice and illegally possessing a handgun. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and the felony gun charge, with no jail time expected. U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who led the Biden probe, said the investigation is still ongoing shortly after Biden’s charges were announced.

President Biden has called the bribery allegations “malarkey” and the White House claims Biden was not involved in his son’s foreign business dealings.