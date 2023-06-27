Kobe Bryant’s Widow Wins More Than $1.5 Million In Lawsuit Connected To Sports Drink Company

Vanessa Bryant won $1.5 million in a lawsuit related to her late husband’s business dealings with BodyArmor, according to TMZ.

Kobe Bryant invested $6 million in the drink company in 2013. Coca-Cola acquired the company in 2018, which netted his estate a staggering $400 million, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Los Angeles County Sheriff Issues Apology Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Photos)

Kobe Inc. president Molly Carter issued a lawsuit alleging the late basketball superstar offered her 2% of the BodyArmor deal, according to TMZ. Bryant’s widow filed a countersuit alleging Carter violated the non-disparagement clause in her employment contract by denigrating Kobe and his family.

Vanessa Bryant Wins Big in Kobe’s BodyArmor Lawsuit https://t.co/d5tKmvo3C1 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2023

Carter allegedly called the superstar an “asshole,” a “douche nugget,” and “dick wad,” according to TMZ. Bryant alleged Carter called her a “PSYCHO,” a “fucking devil,” and a “bitch.” Bryant also alleged Carter made fun of her newborn’s appearance, saying she had “botox lips.”

Bryant claimed Carter complained about the presence of “a lot of fancy-ass Black people” while on a jet plane trip to the NBA All Star Game, TMZ reported.

The case entered arbitration, where Bryant succeeded in both the initial lawsuit and her counterclaim, according to the outlet. She was reportedly awarded more than $1.5 million in attorney fees.