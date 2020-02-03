Jeremy Piven Says There’s ‘Entourage’ Footage Of Kobe Bryant That The Public ‘Will Never See’

“Entourage” star Jeremy Piven says there’s unreleased footage of Kobe Bryant from the show.
I was scrolling through Instagram today when I stumbled upon a post from Piven following the death of the five-time champion with the Lakers. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)
In the post, Piven says he approached Bryant prior to a game in character and “asked why he’s doesn’t act and that I wanted to rep him.”
The NBA legend, who passed away in a helicopter crash said he didn’t have the necessary charisma. Piven said the public “will never see” the footage.
I approached Kobe in character and asked why he’s doesn’t act and that I wanted to rep him… He told me while warming up (popping in 3 balls )that he doesn’t have that charisma to be in front of the camera like Denzel. And yet he was mesmerizing while telling me this and didn’t know we we’re filming. I’m telling u he crushed this scene that u will never see . He was fascinating and curious at the same time and that’s rare . His impact will continue to reveal itself and I’m still hurt and in total disbelief . Let his work ethic inspire u when u can’t make it and the love he had for his family continue to give us all perspective when we loose gratitude. I’m sorry I can’t stop thinking about this and posting #kobe
HBO should 100% find this footage and release it. It’d be the perfect way to honor Kobe. The fact there’s unreleased “Entourage” footage of Bryant is a shame.
I need to see it like I need air in my lungs.
Also, how are we just now learning of this film’s existence? Even when Bryant was alive, how did this not leak out?
You’d think HBO would want to promote the fact they had footage of Bryant. Given all the celebrities in the show, I’m shocked they didn’t.
Hopefully, HBO gives the fans what we want at some point because I 100% need to see this “Entourage” footage of Kobe Bryant.