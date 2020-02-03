Jeremy Piven Says There’s ‘Entourage’ Footage Of Kobe Bryant That The Public ‘Will Never See’

“Entourage” star Jeremy Piven says there’s unreleased footage of Kobe Bryant from the show.

I was scrolling through Instagram today when I stumbled upon a post from Piven following the death of the five-time champion with the Lakers. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

In the post, Piven says he approached Bryant prior to a game in character and “asked why he’s doesn’t act and that I wanted to rep him.”

The NBA legend, who passed away in a helicopter crash said he didn’t have the necessary charisma. Piven said the public “will never see” the footage.

You can read his whole post below.

HBO should 100% find this footage and release it. It’d be the perfect way to honor Kobe. The fact there’s unreleased “Entourage” footage of Bryant is a shame.

I need to see it like I need air in my lungs.

Also, how are we just now learning of this film’s existence? Even when Bryant was alive, how did this not leak out?

You’d think HBO would want to promote the fact they had footage of Bryant. Given all the celebrities in the show, I’m shocked they didn’t.

Hopefully, HBO gives the fans what we want at some point because I 100% need to see this “Entourage” footage of Kobe Bryant.