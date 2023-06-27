Editorial

LSU Becomes Only Division 1 School In History To Win Baseball, Basketball Titles In Same Year After Tigers Clinch CWS

BLOG
Jared Jones #22 , Jordan Thompson #4 and Hayden Travinski #25 of the LSU Tigers pose for a photo after winning the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against the Florida Gators at Charles Schwab Field on June 26, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Wow … so much glory in Baton Rouge right now.

Getting another blowout win over the Florida Gators in Game 3 of the College World Series finals, Louisiana State University (LSU) earned its seventh national championship in program history Monday night.

The title joins the LSU baseball team with the Tigers’ women’s basketball squad as 2023 champions, with Angel Reese & Co. winning the trophy back in March Madness. With the men taking care of business on the diamond, LSU has now earned the label of being the only Division 1 school in history to win championships in both baseball and basketball in the same year, according to ESPN.

With the Tigers‘ baseball program, they’re now in second place all-time for the most championships with seven, being only behind the USC Trojans’ 12.

What a party it’s gotta be in Louisiana right now, and I don’t blame ’em one bit.

I mean, dang, LSU just got done winning a national championship back in April, and then just two months later, they’re holding up another trophy. If I was a Tigers fan, I would feel pretty confident going into the new college football season with this kind of magic on my side.

I’m happy for ’em. I’ve always liked LSU for the simple fact they helped me win a college football bowl season pool years ago, where I believe I won around $250 (maybe $300). Since then, I’ve always shown the Tigers love, and I’m certainly going to do it again with this amazing feat. (RELATED: REPORT: New York Jets ‘Bracing’ To Be On HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Despite Not Wanting To Be NFL’s Assigned Team)

Congratulations, LSU! I look forward to seeing that swagged out ring!

LS-TWO! So dope.