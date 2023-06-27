LSU Becomes Only Division 1 School In History To Win Baseball, Basketball Titles In Same Year After Tigers Clinch CWS

Wow … so much glory in Baton Rouge right now.

Getting another blowout win over the Florida Gators in Game 3 of the College World Series finals, Louisiana State University (LSU) earned its seventh national championship in program history Monday night.

The title joins the LSU baseball team with the Tigers’ women’s basketball squad as 2023 champions, with Angel Reese & Co. winning the trophy back in March Madness. With the men taking care of business on the diamond, LSU has now earned the label of being the only Division 1 school in history to win championships in both baseball and basketball in the same year, according to ESPN.

With the Tigers‘ baseball program, they’re now in second place all-time for the most championships with seven, being only behind the USC Trojans’ 12.

LSU becomes the 1st Division I school to win a baseball and basketball (men’s or women’s) national championship in the same year. pic.twitter.com/N6jF7FWy2B — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 27, 2023

What a party it’s gotta be in Louisiana right now, and I don’t blame ’em one bit.

I mean, dang, LSU just got done winning a national championship back in April, and then just two months later, they’re holding up another trophy. If I was a Tigers fan, I would feel pretty confident going into the new college football season with this kind of magic on my side.

I’m happy for ’em. I’ve always liked LSU for the simple fact they helped me win a college football bowl season pool years ago, where I believe I won around $250 (maybe $300). Since then, I’ve always shown the Tigers love, and I’m certainly going to do it again with this amazing feat. (RELATED: REPORT: New York Jets ‘Bracing’ To Be On HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Despite Not Wanting To Be NFL’s Assigned Team)

Congratulations, LSU! I look forward to seeing that swagged out ring!

Dylan Crews did the Angel Reese “ring me” after hitting a triple in the Men’s College World Series 💍 LSU baseball looking for a National Championship in 2023 just like LSU women’s basketball. pic.twitter.com/qS8xkc05wb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 27, 2023

LS-TWO! So dope.