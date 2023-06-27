REPORT: New York Jets ‘Bracing’ To Be On HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Despite Not Wanting To Be NFL’s Assigned Team

I’m rooting for a trainwreck Jets season — and this is a great start.

The New York Jets can’t stand the idea of it happening, but they’re reportedly “bracing” to be the NFL’s assigned team to do HBO’s “Hard Knocks” during the preseason.

Lasting for a whopping 17 seasons so far, “Hard Knocks” is a highly-anticipated television show that gives fans an all-access look into a team’s training camp. A franchise needs to meet particular criteria in order to be required by the National Football League to do it, which includes organizations that don’t have a new head coach, haven’t made the postseason in the past two years and haven’t been featured on the program in the past 10.

Here in 2023, each the Jets, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints fit that mold.

Receiving the information from an NFL source, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk is reporting that New York is “bracing” to be assigned to “Hard Knocks” — this despite the Jets making it clear that they don’t want to be featured.

Robert Saleh, the head coach of New York, and the rest of the franchise has made it publicly known that they have no interest in being involved with the show, as they want to allow Rodgers to get used to his new team. Also, the Jets have a completely new offense to gel together as well, with the unit being led by first-year offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Whether they like it or not, the NFL has the right to force New York to do “Hard Knocks.” With that being said, the league is also looking at other teams outside of the previously mentioned to be potential volunteers, according to Florio.

He also stated that the Commanders will be the team, however, the NFL will need to see a sale to Josh Harris finalized before they assign them.

The Jets are bracing for an involuntary Hard Knocks assignment. https://t.co/ZgMxbBsY6b — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 26, 2023

As a sports journalist, I get the NFL’s beef. And as a Miami Dolphins fan, I would love to see this happen.

With the league, I understand. There’s so much hype and buzz surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets right now, it would be guaranteed ratings. So if you’re the league, why not?

As a Dolphins fan (and overall NFL fan), I’m very well aware of the distractions that “Hard Knocks” can cause for a team. I’m very well aware of all of the complaints that have been done in the past from coaches and players. So, I get why the Jets don’t want to do it, but with New York being the rival of Miami, that’s exactly why I want them to. I want them to be distracted and come into the season a complete drama and trainwreck. (RELATED: REPORT: Damian Lillard ‘Has Serious Interest’ In Joining Miami Heat)

Regardless though, that’s how I see the 2023 season going for the New York Jets — an outright disaster. Aaron Rodgers will be Brett Favre 2.0, the Jets are still the dysfunctional Jets (which is already showing here with the “Hard Knocks” fiasco), yeah … I’ve seen this story before.

History is clearly repeating itself. Take it to the bank.