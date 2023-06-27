Marianne Williamson Agrees With RFK Jr On Vaccines

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson echoed primary opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr, saying in a June 27 interview that she stands for “safe vaccines.”

Williamson spoke with Breaking Points hosts Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti about the issue of vaccinations and Big Pharma’s influence on the political landscape. Kennedy has regularly spoken about these topics during his campaign. One of his major proposals is an independent review board on the COVID-19 vaccinations, a position Williamson endorsed in the interview.

Williamson refused to give a straight answer on the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine, instead opting for an investigative approach that would allow its effectiveness and side-effects to be debated by the American people. She heavily criticized legacy media for their unwillingness to consider alternative treatments such as ivermectin, which authorities inaccurately dismissed as a horse dewormer, and hydroxychloroquine.

According to the current RealClearPolitics average, RFK Jr. and Williamson are polling at a combined 19 percent of the Democratic electorate. The Democratic National Committee does not plan to hold primary debates for the 2024 election, despite a majority of Democrats favoring them.

Williamson also told Breaking Points she worries about being retaliated against by massive corporations she has criticized. (RELATED: Gannett Announces Lawsuit Against Google)

“The American people should hear what Bobby has to say. I just want the American people also to hear what I have to say,” Williamson said. She currently polls at five percent in the RCP average.