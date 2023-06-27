Sen. Kennedy Says ‘If People Keep Leaving NYC, The Average Age Is Going To Be Deceased’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy joked Tuesday that if people continue to flee New York City, the average age would be “deceased.”

Kennedy joined Fox & Friends on Tuesday to weigh in on the recent revelations surrounding President Joe Biden’s son Hunter but made sure to pivot to the recent debacle in New York surrounding pizza.

A proposed edict would crack down on wood and coal stoves and ovens in the Big Apple, forcing eateries serving wood-fired pizzas to install emission-control devices in their kitchens.

“Well, senator, what do you think? Do you think they’ve discussed the businesses?” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said in regards to Biden and his son.

“I think, first, that I don’t want to live in a world without pizza,” Kennedy said. “I’m really –”

“Especially New York pizza,” co-host Brian Kilmeade jumped in.

“Yeah, I’m really sorry for the folks of New York,” Kennedy continued. “It’s why people are leaving.” (RELATED: ‘You Oughta … Answer’: Kennedy Dukes It Out With Biden Nominee Over Affirmative Action)

“It’s true,” Kilmeade said.

“We need new chimneys,” co-host Steve Doocy chimed in.

“They got to write a $20,000 check now,” Kilmeade said.

“To scrub their chimneys,” Earhardt said.

“Yeah, if people keep leaving New York City, the average age is going to be deceased. And that just breaks – that breaks my heart.”

Kennedy then went on to to call on the Department of Justice to “release all the documents” related to Hunter’s alleged foreign business dealings. Hunter pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun and failing to pay federal taxes in both 2017 and 2018 and remains under investigation by Congress for alleged ties to Chinese businesses.

“If the president — President Biden is so confident that he and his son did nothing wrong, then they should release all the documents,” Kennedy said. “Here’s what the American people want to know. They want to know two things. How did these Ukrainian and Chinese and Russian companies who gave Hunter Biden millions of dollars get his name? Why him? I’m pretty sure they didn’t get his name off Zip Recruiter.”

“Number two, what did Hunter Biden do for the money? Now, I think it’s pretty clear that he appears to be selling influence. Was he successful? If he wasn’t, why did they keep sending him millions and millions of dollars? Those are fair questions, and President Biden needs to answer them, his Justice Department needs to answer them and members of the media need to keep asking the questions, unfortunately not all of them are.”