Sen. John Kennedy Calls On DOJ To ‘Release All The Documents’ Related To Hunter Biden

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to “release all the documents” related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings during a Tuesday interview with “Fox & Friends.”

Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary committee, said the documents related to Hunter’s business dealings should be released to the committee. The younger Biden pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun and failing to pay federal taxes in 2017 and 2018 but has not faced any charges or testimonies regarding his alleged business deals with Ukrainian and Chinese energy companies.

“If President Biden is so confident that he and his son did nothing wrong, then they should release all the documents,” the senator said. “Here’s what the American people want to know. They want to know two things. How did these Ukrainian and Chinese and Russian companies who gave Hunter Biden millions of dollars get his name? Why him? I’m pretty sure they didn’t get his name off Zip Recruiter.”

“Number two, what did Hunter Biden do for the money? I think it’s pretty clear that he appears to be selling influence. Was he successful? If he wasn’t, why did they keep sending him millions of dollars? Those are fair questions, and President Biden needs to answer them, his Justice Department needs to answer them and members of the media need to keep asking the questions, which unfortunately not all of them are,” he continued.

The younger Biden apparently abandoned a laptop inside a Delaware repair shop containing caches of information regarding his alleged business dealings with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, and CEFC China Energy. His firm also allegedly received $3.5 million from Elena Baturina, one of few female Russian billionaires, in 2014. (RELATED: GOP Rep Spearheading Bombshell IRS Report Says The Timing Of Hunter’s Plea Deal ‘Smells Very, Very Bad’)

In 2020, a Senate report revealed U.S. banks flagged suspicious financial transactions between Biden’s firms and Russian and Chinese nationals that Republicans said indicated possible “criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.” A court filing alleged Biden, along with business partner Devon Archer, helped Baturina launder money through the U.S. financial system.

Prominent tech and media companies discredited the laptop’s existence and these alleged business dealings, but The New York Times and The Washington Post confirmed the reports’ legitimacy in 2022.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, President Joe Biden claimed he had never spoken with his son about his business dealings. However, an FBI file recently found Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of oil company Burisma, allegedly discussed $5 million bribes to Biden and Hunter.

Two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers also handed over an alleged WhatsApp message from July 30, 2017 to the House Ways and Means Committee showing Hunter allegedly telling Henry Zhao, “I am sitting here with my father [President Biden] and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.”