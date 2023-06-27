New ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Announced

Hollywood star Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the new host of the iconic game show, “Wheel of Fortune.”

Seacrest’s new role was announced just two weeks after Sajak announced his retirement from the game show after hosting the program for over 40 years, The New York Times reported. The well-known daytime and competition talk show host is set to begin hosting the 42nd season in Fall 2024.

Breaking News: Ryan Seacrest will succeed Pat Sajak as the next host of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to people familiar with the plan. https://t.co/Q3h3RkzjoT pic.twitter.com/RexKaRld9O — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 27, 2023

Vanna White, Sajak’s longtime co-host, is under contract with the show for another year and will likely continue with the show, The New York Times reported. Some fans of the game show wanted White to replace Sajak as the new host. (RELATED: Pat Sajak Roast ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant For Telling ‘The Most Pointless Story Ever Told’)

Seacrest recently left the morning show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” in February after co-hosting six seasons with Kelly Ripa and continues to host the popular music competition series, “American Idol.” He has also worked as a red carpet interviewer, a radio host, and the executive producer and co-host of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

The quick process to hiring a new host is likely an attempt by Sony Pictures Television to avoid the difficulty in appointing a new host for “Jeopardy” following the death of Alex Trebek, The New York Times reported.

The most recent season of “Wheel of Fortune” averaged 8.6 million viewers per night, being one of the most successful programs as television ratings have declined in recent years, The Times reported.

Seacrest’s new position appeared to be a sought out position. “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg appeared to express interest in filling in for Sajak.

“I want that job,” Goldberg said on “The View,” prompting applause from the audience. “I think it would be lots of fun.”