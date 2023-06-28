Actor Confirmed Dead 5 Months After His Disappearance

Famous actor Julian Sands has been confirmed dead at age 65, more than five months after he disappeared while hiking.

Sands was first reported missing on Jan. 13 after he failed to return home from a hiking trip on Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains, which is roughly 45 miles east of Los Angeles. The coroner’s office confirmed that hikers located human remains in the wilderness. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the identification process for the body had been “completed and was positively identified” as Sands, according to Page Six.

The search for missing actor Julian Sands has come to a tragic end. pic.twitter.com/gif0U9TatN — E! News (@enews) June 28, 2023

“The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” they said.

The sheriff’s department had issued a warning to hikers that conditions on Mount Baldy were “adverse and extremely dangerous,” at the time of his disappearance, according to Page Six.

The area Sands was climbing in is known to be one of the most dangerous peaks in California. The initial search for the British actor was ceased due to inclement weather. A team of 80 volunteers and officials resumed the search June 17.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office released a statement earlier in June, saying, “Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow,” they said, according to Page Six.(RELATED: Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals He Secretly Fathered A Child)

Sands is best known for his acting roles in films such as “Arachnophobia,” “Warlock,” and “Leaving Las Vegas.” His breakout role came in the film “A Room with a View,” when he played George Emerson.

Sands is survived by his wife, Eugenia Citkowitz, and their daughters Imogen Morley, 26, and Natalya Morley, 23.

He also shared 37-year-old son Henry with his ex-wife, Sarah Sands.