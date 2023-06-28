‘Somebody’s Lying’: Byron Donalds Alleges Merrick Garland Meddled In Hunter’s Case

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds alleged Wednesday while on Fox Business that Attorney General Merrick Garland meddled in the case involving Hunter Biden.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss was allegedly blocked from bringing charges against Hunter Biden in California, two whistleblowers alleged. Their allegations have been corroborated by The New York Times (NYT).

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified before Congress and accused DOJ prosecutors of slow-walking the investigations into Hunter. Shapley alleges Weiss tried to bring tax charges against Hunter in California for 2016-19, which required support from the Central District of California.

Weiss said in October he would request the special counsel authority to investigate Hunter if charges were not brought in California. The Department of Justice denied his initial request.

Donalds tore into Garland’s alleged involvement, saying he has dirty hands. (RELATED: Byron Donalds Takes Jab At Biden, Says WH Doesn’t ‘Really Know What Economics Are’ Unless It Pertains To Burisma)

“We now have sworn testimony from a supervisory agent at the IRS that David Weiss, who was the U.S. attorney in Delaware looking into Hunter Biden, that he did not have the ability to bring charges in several jurisdictions. That David Weiss wanted to be a special prosecutor so that he could be free from the clutches of Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice and he was told no by Merrick Garland. Merrick Garland, meanwhile, says very glibly in a highly legal statement that basically, David Weiss had full control and autonomy to do whatever he wanted,” Donalds said. “Well somebody’s lying and it appears to me that’s Merrick Garland and the reason why that does not shock me is because this is the same attorney general who tried to have parents become domestic terrorists because they cared about what was going on in their kids’ classrooms.”

“This is the same attorney general that prosecuted a father trying to protect his son who were actually protesting peacefully in front of an abortion clinic and he went after that father. So in my view, Merrick Garland doesn’t have clean hands. In my view with respect to these matters, around Hunter Biden, this is obstruction of justice, and we’re going to continue to do these investigations, so when he comes to judiciary on September 2, I’m in the oversight committee. I’m in the hearing room next door. I’m going to be paying attention to what Merrick Garland says but more importantly what he does not say and what he tries to weasel his way out of.”

Hunter was recently charged with felony gun possession and two misdemeanors for failing to pay taxes, pleading guilty to the charges. Hunter will not face jail time.