Byron Donalds Takes Jab At Biden, Says WH Doesn’t ‘Really Know What Economics Are’ Unless It Pertains To Burisma

Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds took a jab at President Joe Biden on Wednesday during an appearance on Fox Business, saying the only time the White House understands economics is when it pertains to Burisma.

Donalds was asked whether “Biden’s economy is working for voters.”

“They don’t really know what economics are over at the White House except of course if you’re taking money from Burisma. Then that works out for you but you know, I digress and leave that for another day,” Donalds said.

Biden’s son, Hunter, allegedly evaded tax payments by moving his earnings from Burisma to a Chinese firm, an IRS whistleblower testified. The alleged scheme began in 2014 after Hunter sent an email to Burisma business associate Devon Archer about how they were going to spend the $1 million they both earned from the Ukrainian energy company, the unnamed whistleblower alleged in his testimony to Congress. (RELATED: Sen. John Kennedy Calls On DOJ To ‘Release All The Documents’ Related To Hunter Biden)

The whistleblower alleges that Hunter did not have the money to invest in another company, so Archer suggested he would take Hunter’s Burisma money and then give half to Hunter and take the other half an invest in a Chinese company.

“So imagine this: if you are an owner of a company and your friend tells you that, I want to pay my wages to your company and you’re going to loan the money back to me, that’s essentially what happened here,” the whistleblower alleged. “He took loans from that corporation– which were distributions. And he didn’t pay taxes on those loans.”

Hunter was not charged for the potential offense because the Department of Justice believed the money paid back to Hunter was really a “loan,” but “you can’t loan yourself your own money,” the whistleblower alleged. The whistleblower also said Hunter cannot be charged for the transaction because the statute of limitations has expired.

Donalds went on to say that the American dream has been lost under Biden, citing high interest rates, concerns about banks. low labor force participation and reliance on international goods.

“If [Biden] just say in the Oval Office and did nothing our economy would have rebounded significantly faster than it did without this crippling inflation which has hurt everybody. That is the Biden economic record which is a record of disaster which is why voters almost 2-1 want Donald Trump back because he actually knows how to run the economic in a successful way for all Americans.”