Soap Opera Star Haley Pullos Charged 2 Months After Fiery Crash In Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged soap opera star Haley Pullos with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, according to TMZ.

The charges are in relation to an April vehicle collision that resulted in Pullos’ arrest, although she was not charged at the time. The actress was reportedly driving the wrong way on a freeway and collided head-on with another vehicle that was going approximately 60 miles per hour. Police officers said edibles and mini-bottles of tequila were found during a search of Pullos’ vehicle, according to TMZ.

The “General Hospital” star has not spoken publicly about the incident. She has pled not guilty to the charges and awaits a preliminary hearing set for July 2023.

Pullos was involved in another collision on the very same night, according to TMZ. The famous actress reportedly collided with a vehicle and fled the scene. She then drove toward the freeway, where she was reportedly responsible for the chain reaction that led to a near-fatal collision. (RELATED: REPORT: Reality TV Stars Investigated By Police In Relation To Death Of A Family Member)

Police said the famous actress showed “clear signs of intoxication” during their investigation on-scene, the outlet reported.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit on the freeway was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and has now filed a lawsuit against Pullos, according to TMZ.