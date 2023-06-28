New Indiana Jones Film Projected To Lose Millions At Box Office

The new, highly-anticipated Indiana Jones film is projected to be a flop at the box office, according to early projections.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is projected to rake in $60 to $70 million during its opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s tracking data. Deadline also projects the film to open with figures between $60 to $65 million domestically and $140 million worldwide. (RELATED: Harrison Ford Makes An Epic Return In Indiana Jones 5)

This represents a sharp drop from the $81 to $111 million opening predicted by Box Office Pro in early June. Box Office Pro subsequently readjusted figures the next week, predicting the film would open to $68 to $102 million, according to Bounding Into Comics. On June 22, predictions hit $68 to $95 million.

The film has a $294.7 million dollar budget, making it the eighth most expensive movie of all time, IMDb reported. The film needs to make $750 million to break even and at least $800 million to make a profit, according to ScreenRant.

Box Office: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ to Lasso $65 Million Opening — a Decent Start Except for Its Huge $295 Million Budget https://t.co/4qMjojcvPs — Variety (@Variety) June 28, 2023

The film is projected to do far worse than its predecessor. “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” brought in $126 million during its 2008 Memorial Day opening weekend. The film went on to earn over $317 million domestically and over $790 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The new installment in the action franchise has been criticized over perceptions that it is infused with left-wing political ideology. The film also faced criticism over purportedly sidelining Indiana Jones in favor of the younger female co-star to push a “female empowerment” narrative, according to Hollywood In ToTo. A preview scene of the movie shows new character Helena Shaw, played by actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, criticizing capitalism, according to Inside The Magic. In another scene Indiana Jones reportedly boasts about his history fighting Nazis, to which Shaw retorts, “[a]nd you stole from Indigenous people too,” according to the outlet.