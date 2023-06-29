EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis Campaign To Drop ‘Biden… One Term Everybody Knows The Rules’ Merchandise After NYC Pizza Stop

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign will drop new pizza-themed merchandise Thursday night after his visit to a New York City pizzeria, slamming Democrats’ efforts to cancel coal-fired pizza due to environmental concerns, the Daily Caller learned first.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis stopped at Grimaldi’s in New York City and appeared on Fox News on Thursday night to discuss the possible coal-fire pizza ban and his 2024 presidential campaign. The Caller first learned that the DeSantis campaign will then release new t-shirts that say, “Biden… ONE TERM EVERYBODY KNOWS THE RULES!” in reference to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy’s viral pizza video ratings, where he says “One bite, everybody knows the rules.”

In his TV appearance, DeSantis slammed the left’s efforts to crack down on wood and coal stoves and ovens, which would force pizzerias to install highly expensive filters in order to serve pizzas — something many pizza makers are fired up about. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis Campaign To Release Video Previewing Border Security Policy Announcement)

“In Florida, when they went after the gas stoves we just made gas stoves tax free in Florida. No sales tax. We will do something similar for these coal-fired ovens and so if we need New York City pizza to come down to Florida, we’re going to roll out the red carpet for you guys,” DeSantis said on Fox News. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis’ Never Back Down PAC Releases New Ad — ‘Punching Back’)

The campaign plans on launching the release of the new shirts sometime Thursday night.

Great to stop in at Grimaldi’s in New York City for a slice of their coal-fired pizza. Why do the bureaucrats want to mess with coal-fired ovens? Tune in to @JesseBWatters tonight for an in-depth pizza review of Frank and Anthony’s famous stop. pic.twitter.com/3ORxztM7FN — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 29, 2023

“I can tell you what Bidenomics is, Martha. It is everybody pays more for basic staples of life. People are paying way more for groceries, they’re paying way more for other necessities like utilities. The cost of buying a new home has gone up dramatically ’cause all the materials have gone up,” DeSantis said in a Thursday interview with Martha MacCallum on Fox News.

“In Florida, we’re responsible for a lot of these jobs because we’ve defied his [Biden’s] policies. We had our state open, we have low taxes, we have a very strong regulatory climate favorable for businesses. So, you have seen us grow, you’ve seen other red states grow. Most of those jobs he’s talking about are jobs that came back after the COVID lockdowns. They weren’t necessarily over and above what a normal economy would do,” he continued.

“He is wrong on energy. His vision to not have domestic energy production is going to lead to the average family paying more for energy. It’s going to make them poorer. And if you think about it — he’s talking about global warming, all this stuff, China builds a new coal-fired plant like every week. What is the administration doing and their allies in state and local governments? They’re trying to stop coal-fired pizza shops from being able to operate in New York City. I think they have all of this backwards, and I think at the end of the day, the average working person knows, it’s harder to make ends meet under Joe Biden as president.”