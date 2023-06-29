We Needed This! Fall Out Boy Remakes ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ With Modern Day Lyrics And It’s Absolutely Epic

I never thought I would say this … but thank you, Fall Out Boy.

The iconic rock band (they certainly are now, at least) dropped a remake of the Billy Joel classic “We Didn’t Start the Fire” Wednesday, which features updated lyrics that fit society’s modern day culture from 1989 up until now.

Just like Joel, Fall Out Boy makes several references, including to Elon Musk, the feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, QAnon, multiple celebrity deaths, Black Lives Matter, numerous Netflix series and a crap load of others.

And it’s absolutely epic.

LISTEN:

Man, we needed this so bad.

It’s funny, I was just telling my wife not that long ago how “We Didn’t Start the Fire” needed an update, and this because the fire has gotten so much bigger and brighter since Billy released the original version. And here we are with Fall Out Boy dropping one. And not only did they give us an update, they gave us a straight up banger.

I’m not kidding, I’ve been going back and forth between Billy Joel’s and Fall Out Boy‘s version ever since I started writing this blog because my three-year-old keeps telling me to replay it — she can’t get enough of it! And can you blame her? Who doesn’t like “We Didn’t Start the Fire”? And how can you not like Fall Out Boy’s version?

I do wish Fall Out Boy could have gotten a little bit more political though, because that’s what made Billy Joel’s version hit you so hard, but at the same time, I get why Fall Out Boy would be limited in today’s sensitive world.

I’ve never been a fan of Fall Out Boy, but I’ve gotta give them credit … they gave the culture what we needed. (RELATED: Zion Williamson’s Pornstar Ex-GF Moriah Mills Drops Song About Their Relationship (And It’s An Unhinged Banger)

Thank you, Fall Out Boy. Thank you.