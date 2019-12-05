Fall Out Boy will play the kickoff concert for the Big 10 title game between Ohio State and Wisconsin.

On the Friday night prior to the big game in Indy, the band will put on a show for fans, according to a release from the conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you wondering what my thoughts are on this situation, you can see the GIF below.

Fall Out Boy? Are you kidding me? This is college football! This isn’t about some angsty teenage girls waiting to go to prom.

Who the hell made this decision? That’s not a rhetorical question. I want names and addresses so that arrest warrants can be issued on behalf of football fans everywhere.

Imagine traveling all the way to Indy and then having to subject yourself to a Fall Out Boy concert while waiting for the game.

The thought alone makes me cringe. We’ve got the biggest football game of the year, and the B1G has Fall Out Boy playing the concert.

Did George Strait and every other country music star die a plane crash and we weren’t told? This makes no sense at all.

Where is George Strait? Where is he?

I don’t complain about much, but this is just ludicrous. Fans should revolt. I guess we found something to bring supporters of the Badgers and OSU together before the big game.

What a damn shame and embarrassing decision on behalf of the league.