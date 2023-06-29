Zodiac Killer Didn’t Actually Exist And Is Just A Legendary Myth, Claims New Documentary

Talk about adding fuel to a mysterious fire.

50 years later and people are still desperate to find out the identity of the Zodiac Killer, the most notorious serial killer ever in the history of the United States of America.

Internet and social media sleuths are consistently throwing out theories and doing investigations to this day about who could possibly be behind the cryptic letters and horrifying murders. That’s nothing new. But what is new is a documentary that Peacock is dropping July 11 that provides an interesting theory about the Zodiac — a theory that’s never been heard before.

A two-part series, “Myth of the Zodiac Killer” makes the claim that the infamous cultural icon never actually existed.

“What if the reason the Zodiac has never been caught…is because he never existed in the first place?,” read a press release promoting the series.

NBC released a trailer for the documentary Tuesday.

WATCH:

As someone who is incredibly intrigued by the Zodiac mystery (and has been for years now), it would bum me out a little bit for things to just end like this — to be so strongly interested in something that never existed.

But at the same time, it would make complete sense. I’ve always wondered how the Zodiac Killer never got caught, how somebody can just get away with murders decade after decade, especially with the investigation still open here in 2023 and technology constantly increasing. But maybe this is how … the Zodiac never existed. (RELATED: We Needed This! Fall Out Boy Remakes ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ With Modern Day Lyrics And It’s Absolutely Epic)

All I know is that I’ll be tuned in when Peacock drops the doc, because I can’t get enough of this stuff and now they’ve got me pulled in to see what they bring to the table.

Ahh … the Zodiac Killer. Some crazy, crazy interesting ish.