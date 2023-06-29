Indianapolis Colts Cut Players Suspended By NFL For Allegedly Gambling On Games

They gambled it all away …

The Indianapolis Colts have released two players today — defensive end Rashod Berry and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., for alleged gambling violations. The Colts released Berry and Rodgers minutes after the league suspended them for the same reason, according to NBC Sports.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The #Colts have cut CB Isaiah Rogers and Rashod Berry following their gambling suspensions pic.twitter.com/yMLFgglowb — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) June 29, 2023

The NFL suspended both Berry and Rodgers after concluding that they were betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Both players will be able to apply for reinstatement during the 2024 season, but seeing as the Colts dropped them without a second thought, it’s looking like they will have to find new teams.

Berry previously played for the Patriots, Lions, and Jaguars before signing with the Colts. Rodgers was a 2020 sixth-round pick from the Colts and has played with them his entire career.

The NFL made a statement announcing the suspension of the two players, per Sports Illustrated Reports. Stating:

“Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.”

Rodgers was in a previous investigation by the league for his involvement in sports betting, according to the New York Post. RELATED: (Former NFL Star Cedric Killings Dead At 45)

This is the latest in a series of suspensions handed down from the NFL.