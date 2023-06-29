Jake Paul Breaks $421,000 Ferrari The Day He Bought it

Jake Paul put down some serious cash on a rare Ferrari and then broke it the day he bought it.

Paul waited a year and a half for his custom Ferrari 296 GTB to be ready for pick-up, and immediately took it out for some fun. Video footage captured the excitement on his face while he punched it on a straightaway. That was expected, but what he did after that was not. Paul proceeded to beat the crap out of this brand new machine that had not yet been broken in. Dashboard alerts soon showed a number of system failures as the components began to protest his abuse, one by one.

Paul put the car straight to the test by slamming the pedal down, braking hard, and doing donuts. The video shows Paul repeatedly stomping the gas with excitement and pushing the car to its limits.

The 26-year-old created his own smoke show as his brand new tires began to burn from all the tricks and failed stunts.

Paul captured the fun on his Vlog and fans swarmed to see his manic driving skills as he abused the car’s technology, acceleration response, handling and braking systems.

The rare whip clocks 0-60 MPH in 2.7 seconds, and 0-100 in 5.1 seconds. It’s capable of doing the standing quarter mile at 9.9 seconds and the odometer tops off at over 200 mph. (RELATED: Video Shows Muscle Car Drivers Using Busy Florida Intersection To Try Out Stunts)

The 296 GTB didn’t respond well to Paul’s abuse. It didn’t take long for the dashboard to light up with warnings and it remains unclear if Paul followed the car’s order, which simply said, “go to dealer.”