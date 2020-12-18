Cardi B To Star In Her Own Show Where She Tries Her Hand At Stunt Car Racing, Ballet And More

Cardi B has announced on social media she will be starring in her own show called “Cardi Tries_____” where she attempts stunt car racing and a whole lot more.

“Get ready YALL! My new show ‘Cardi Tries ____’ launches today!” the 28-year-old rapper captioned her post on Instagram about the the show, along with a clip. The post was noted by Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

“Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing and basketball to name a few,” she added. “My first episode launches today and every Thursday at 12pm EST (I’ll put the link in my IG story) on @messenger and @instagram video chat #WatchTogether! #CardiTries.” (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

“Have you done ballet before?” actress and choreographer Debbie Allen asked the superstar rapper in the clip. Cardi replied, “I used to be a stripper.”

“Ever wondered whether I’d be a good ballerina?” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker shared. “Only one way to find out!” she captioned another post.

The piece also noted that the “Hustlers” star will be joined by the likes of Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, country music singer Mickey Guyton among others as she tries her hand at playing basketball, working on a ranch, teaching kindergarten and many more activities.

“Cardi Tries” airs Thursdays through Feb. 4 on Instagram, Messenger and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.