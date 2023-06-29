REPORT: Prince Harry Ditches Meghan Markle To Produce Solo Netflix Content

Prince Harry seems to have ditched Meghan Markle in pursuit of his own solo Netflix project, Page Six reported.

Harry is reportedly making plans to film a Netflix documentary about his charitable work in Africa, and Markle isn’t involved in the project. His solo return to Netflix reportedly documents his African journey and builds on the work his mother, Princess Diana, did, according to Page Six. Diana visited Africa to campaign against landmines shortly before her death.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Deal with Netflix ‘Isn’t Ending Anytime Soon,’ Streamer’s Spokesperson Says https://t.co/6fDmyNJ6C3 — People (@people) June 27, 2023

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously snagged a $100 million Netflix deal but there’s no sign of Markle being attached to this new documentary, the outlet noted. Prince Harry is believed to be taking the plunge alone after facing pressure to come up with winning content for the streaming giant.

A Netflix insider that has direct knowledge of the situation said, “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there,” according to Page Six. The insider also confirmed this is just one of many ideas that Harry had put forward as part of his solo mission to drive numbers to Netflix.

The details surrounding Harry’s content for the African-based documentary have not been revealed at this time. (RELATED: ‘Just Because You’re Famous Doesn’t Make You Great’: Jeremy Zimmer Dunks On Harry And Meghan)

Harry’s decision to move forward without involvement from Markle may be connected to reports of poor numbers generated by her podcast. The Sussexes recently lost their deal with Spotify after it was revealed that Markle’s podcast “Archetypes” would not be renewed for its second season.