Road Rage Showdown Ends With Flipped Car. Driver Then Whips Out Knife And Chases Other Motorist

A road rage incident between two cars ended with one car flipping on its roof and its driver chasing the other motorist while allegedly holding a knife, video shows.

A witness captured footage of the dramatic June 27 incident, in which the owner of a Holden Astra drove recklessly behind a sedan on Princes Highway east of Melbourne, Australia. The man in the Astra was aggressively chasing down the sedan in an attempt to surpass it before slamming against the sedan and flipping onto its roof.

The driver of the Astra immediately climbed out of his car and confronted the other driver while allegedly brandishing a knife. He then begins chasing the sedan driver down, the video shows. “Bet he regrets that,” the witness recording the video can be heard saying. (RELATED: Punches Thrown, Hair Yanked In Intense Florida Road Rage Incident At Busy Intersection)

An extreme case of road rage has played out on a busy highway east of Melbourne. The showdown began with a dangerous sideswipe and escalated to threats of violence with a weapon. https://t.co/lVg5ir01SQ @BlakeJohnson #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/3O8wiNrBZ0 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) June 28, 2023

All witnesses stopped driving and tried to separate the two drivers before the police arrived, according to news.com.au. Victoria Police arrested a 50-year-old Morwell man on charges of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, careless driving, criminal damage, unlawful assault, assault with a weapon and possess controlled weapon, the outlet reported.

The unnamed man was released on bail and is slated to appear before the Dandenong Magistrate’s Court in early November. Neither of those involved were hurt during the dispute, according to the outlet.