1 Dead After Car Chase Ends In 3 Crashes, Shootout With State Troopers

One person was killed and a second injured Thursday after a car chase ended in three crashes and a shootout with state troopers in Alabama.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers pulled a stolen Dodge Ram pickup over on Interstate 65, according to a statement released on social media by the ALEA. The driver of the vehicle tried to evade the troopers, provoking a chase, in which the driver caused two traffic crashes before eventually crashing and somersaulting. An occupant in the pickup exchanged fire with the ALEA Troopers. In the end, one person was pronounced deceased and another injured and hospitalized, with no officer injured, according to the statement. (RELATED: REPORT: Suspect Who Allegedly Shot, Killed State Trooper Dies)

The incident caused a traffic jam on the highway, according to photographs shared by ALEA on social media.

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the incident, the ALEA announced via social media.

Other recent trooper-involved shootings on and off highways include one each in Pennsylvania on June 17, New York on June 16, and Philadelphia on June 4.