Alan Arkin Dead At Age 89

Legendary actor Alan Arkin died at the age of 89, his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed to People.

Arkin’s sons offered a joint statement on behalf of their family. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” they told People in an article published Friday. Arkin lent his talents to over 100 movies and films over the course of his decades-long career, and received many accolades in recognition of his success. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

BREAKING: Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89 https://t.co/vdiTIxlUFz — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 30, 2023

Arkin most recently costarred in “The Kominsky Method” alongside Michael Douglas, and received Emmy nominations in 2019 and 2020 as well as Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations in 2020 and 2021.

He infamously made a 14-minute appearance in “Little Miss Sunshine” and managed to earn the Best Supporting Actor Oscar award for his performance.

#ripAlanArkin Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2023

The famous actor played veteran producer Lester Siegel in the 2012 Ben Affleck-directed movie “Argo,” where he was recognized for his wit, keen sense of humor and bold delivery. This resulted in another Oscar nomination.

Arkin’s portfolio also includes appearances in films such as “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,” “Catch-22,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.” (RELATED: Actor Found Dead 5 Months After His Disappearance)

Alan Arkin has died at age 89.https://t.co/3C2HhxyMlo — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 30, 2023

Arkin’s talents spanned well beyond the stage and the big screen. He was a talented singer and also graced the Broadway stage. He was nominated for six Primetime Emmy awards, four Academy Awards and two Tony awards throughout his highly successful career, according to the New York Post.

Arkin is survived by his wife, Suzanne Newlander, and his three children: sons Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin, whom he had with first wife Jeremy Yaffe; and Anthony Dana Arkin, whom he shared with his second wife, Dana.