Sign Of The Apocalypse? Massive Amounts Of Hail Slams Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field

Prior to Thursday night’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers, the Denver area was pounded with heavy rain and high winds — and pea-sized hail as well.

Over at Coors Field (where the Rockies play), literally everything was covered with ice, including both the tarp covering the infield and the outfield as well. In fact, things were so covered that it looked like winter, with both the black tarp and green grass completely white. And in the dugout, the hail was so stacked that you could easily confuse it as a pile of snow.

The winter wonderland prompted Rockies players to do snow angels and swan dives, but the Coors Field maintenance crew was stuck with a load of work as they were forced to shovel the piles of hail and get the field back to playing condition. The game ended up being delayed for 1 hour and 50 minutes.

#Rockies dugout was almost two feet deep in hail up to the handles on the door to the clubhouse. Insane! pic.twitter.com/pEEQVEkono — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) June 29, 2023

I have never in my life seen so much hail.

You know, we see all of this crazy stuff going on in the world today (with politics and in our society), orcas attacking people all over the world in our oceans (I can’t help but to bring up that example because I recently blogged about it, and it also made me think about the apocalypse), and now you have two feet of hail making it look like it’s winter in June — nearly July. (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden Opts In To Current Deal, Will Work With 76ers To Be Traded)

Don’t get me wrong, it’s a pretty cool thing to witness as well, but man, is this some eerie ish.