Longshot Democratic Presidential Candidate Hires Third Campaign Manager

Longshot Democratic presidential candidate and self-help author Marianne Williamson hired her third campaign manager since her March launch, Politico reported Friday.

Williamson announced that her former New Hampshire state director Carlos Cardona would take the place of the most recently departed campaign manager, Roza Calderon, according to Politico. Calderon reportedly quit Williamson’s team on June 20 after former campaign manager Peter Daou left in late-May. (RELATED: Longshot Democratic Presidential Candidate Loses Another Campaign Manager)

“The decision to promote Carlos Cardona represents the campaign’s commitment to acknowledging precedent set in the Democratic primary season to allow the voters of the ‘first in the nation’ state to be heard,” Williamson said in the announcement according to Politico.

Cardona initially worked for Williamson’s campaign in March, but soon departed for family medical reasons, according to Politico. Though he didn’t plan on returning, he insisted that his leave was unrelated to Williamson’s reported harsh management style.

Laconia’s @CardonaLebron has been named campaign manager for @marwilliamson & says there will be a renewed focus on the #FITN primary: “We’re going to show that New Hampshire voters are important.” #NHPolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/rC9HOtDJsU — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) June 30, 2023

Former staffers of Williamson’s 2020 presidential campaign previously shared their “traumatic” experiences, and described the self-help author as cruel and unpredictable. Several recalled Williamson throwing her cellphone at them, lashing out and criticizing staffers for being overweight.

Just days after Daou resigned as campaign manager on May 20, the deputy manager Jason Call followed. After Calderon’s departure, a source familiar with the matter granted anonymity to speak on internal matters, told Politico, “Marianne knocked her down every chance she got.”

“Where I want to take this campaign is to New Hampshire, to double down in New Hampshire,” Cardona told WMUR Friday. “Joe Biden has decided that New Hampshire voters are not important — we’re doing the opposite. We’re going to show that New Hampshire voters are important, we’re going to participate in this democracy, in this election primary, and this is where we’re going to take the campaign.”

Williamson withdrew from the 2020 Democratic primaries in January after failing to garner enough traction, and quickly threw her support behind independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for president.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic presidential primary, based on polls conducted between June 5 and June 26, indicates President Joe Biden is leading by roughly 50 points, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Williamson garnering 14.4% and 5.7% support, respectively.

