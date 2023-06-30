‘I Just Never Felt Comfortable Exposing Myself That Way’: Sarah Jessica Parker’s Take On Nudity In ‘Sex And The City’

Sarah Jessica Parker spoke candidly on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Thursday and revealed she was deeply concerned about potential nude scenes for “Sex and the City.”

The famous actress spoke about how impressed she was by the “refreshing” content in the series but admitted nude scenes would make her highly uncomfortable, and she voiced her concern. Parker said her agent notified her Darren Star wrote the script with her in mind, and she was excited for the opportunity. However, she made it clear she wasn’t prepared to act in nude scenes.

“The only thing I said to him that I was concerned about was that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn’t in the pilot it would be part of the series,” Parker said.

Parker said she was not prepared to plunge into nude scenes and wanted to ensure the expectation didn’t exist for her to take on that role as the character and show evolved.

Stern asked Parker if she refused to engage in nudity on set as a result of body image issues, or if she feared it would place her in a different category of actress if she was known to be comfortable taking her clothes off for the camera.

“I think I was just shy. I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way, and I never had any judgement about anybody else doing it,” Parker said.

She clarified her position on nudity in television and film.

“It wasn’t like a morality thing, or if somebody else felt comfortable doing it, I was admiring of them,” she said.

“I was just never comfortable being nude,” she said.

“I didn’t think it would change perception of me or negate opportunities that I might be interested in — I was just shy.”