Sarah Jessica Parker Abruptly Departs Gala Due To Death In The Family

Sarah Jessica Parker abruptly departed New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night moments after she arrived in order to rush to the side of a dying relative.

Parker was set to be honored at the Gala, but was unable to remain at the event. A dramatic announcement from the gala stage declared that Parker had to leave immediately due to a “sudden devastating family situation,” according to Page Six. It was later revealed that Parker’s step-father, Paul Griffin Forste, had passed away.

Sarah Jessica Parker drew a lot of concern when she rushed out of NYC Ballet gala last minute … and we’ve learned she left to be by her dying stepfather’s side, as he took his final breath. https://t.co/OcUi7R4Psv — TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2022

The actress quickly departed the event mere moments after she arrived at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, and fans were left wondering about the details of the family emergency.

“Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76,” Parker later explained in a statement obtained by Page Six.

“In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker,” the statement continued. (RELATED: Coolio Dead At Age 59)

“Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all,” the statement read, according to Page Six.

Parker is the vice chair of the New York City Ballet’s Board of Directors and has been the catalyst behind the Fall Fashion Gala since its inception in 2012, according to TMZ. The charitable event has raised more than $24 million for the ballet, according to Page Six.