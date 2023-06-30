Police Charge Daycare Owner After Mother Allegedly Finds Her Child Dead At Pick-Up

A woman who allegedly ran an illegal daycare in her Tennessee apartment, where a 3-month-old baby tragically lost his life, was arrested and charged with child neglect Thursday.

Anne Jordan, 51, faces six counts of child neglect related to the incident April 10, during which the infant passed away and six other young children were left unattended inside the illegal daycare, reported WSMV. The child’s mother and another parent found the infant and the other children alone in Jordan’s apartment.

CHILD NEGLECT: A woman who operated an illegal daycare in her apartment where a 3-month-old baby died has been charged with child neglect, Metro Nashville Police said. (WSMV) https://t.co/0F2X8jMZSu — Local 3 News (@Local3News) June 30, 2023

The mother allegedly found her baby “cold to the touch” in the caregiver’s bed. The mother had arrived at the daycare at 3:10 p.m., attempting to contact Jordan, but received no response, according to the report. When another parent arrived to pick up their child, the two parents entered the apartment through an unlocked front door, where the heartbreaking discovery was made, reported News Channel.

The six remaining children, aged up to 16 months, were found to be in good health. Medical professionals who examined the deceased child noted no apparent signs of traumatic injury or medical issues, but the investigation is still ongoing, WSMV reported. (RELATED: Baby Dies After Mother Allegedly Left Her Home Alone For 10 Days To Travel)

Jordan was allegedly operating the daycare without a proper license, in violation of Tennessee regulations. It was discovered that she cared for five children, exceeding the legal limit, as Tennessee law requires anyone watching five or more unrelated children for three or more hours a day to be licensed, according to the report.

The caregiver, legally known as Anne Jordan but operating under the name Annie Clark, has been prohibited from owning or operating a daycare until further notice, reported News Channel. The temporary restraining order ensures that Jordan cannot obtain a license to rectify the situation and grants the state’s daycare licensing officials the authority to ensure she does not continue operating an illegal daycare facility.