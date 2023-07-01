5-Year-Old Reportedly Shot Near Memorial Service Of Man Gunned Down The Day Before

A five-year-old girl was reportedly shot in the back Friday in the Bronx in New York City near an ongoing vigil for a man allegedly fatally shot Thursday, according to several reports.

The girl was sitting in a car with her father at East 214th Street and Holland Avenue in the Williamsbridge section when she was shot in the back just after 7 p.m., according to CBS News. The father drove to East 213rd Street and White Plains Road and pulled over for help. He then carried his daughter and cried out for the police, who responded promptly and took the girl to the hospital. The girl was brought to Montefiore Hospital in critical condition and would undergo surgery, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: New Video Shows Alleged NYC Subway Aggressor In Tense Escalation Leading To Fatal Stabbing)

The shooting of a 5-year-old girl who was sitting in a car in the Bronx last night was near a memorial service for a 26-year-old man who was gunned down a day earlier. Three or four suspects opened fire just after 7 p.m. After being struck in the back, the child was taken to… pic.twitter.com/EWENhmdtR5 — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) July 1, 2023

The girl and her mom had bought ice cream in a store before the incident, a deli worker said, per the CBS news report. Police said it was not immediately clear who the shot was aimed at or if the girl and her family were attending the vigil or just driving by.

Police said the victim of the Thursday shooting was shot in the chest and shoulder, and that another man was also shot but was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the New York Post report.

Police have not yet made any arrests in either shooting, according to the reports.