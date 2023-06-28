Madonna Intubated In New York City Hospital After Medical Emergency

“Queen of Pop” Madonna was rushed to a New York City hospital and intubated in the ICU on Saturday after she was found unresponsive.

The legendary singer remains in the hospital under medical care, according to Page Six, but is no longer in the ICU. She was reportedly intubated for at least one night before the tubes could be removed. She is alert and is her health has been steadily improving, according to her her longtime manager Guy Oseary, who confirmed the hospitalization details on Instagram.

BREAKING: Madonna was found unresponsive over the weekend and was rushed to ICU. She is now recovering in the hospital 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ns3MpEXuft — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 28, 2023

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” he added.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” Oseary wrote, referring to Madonna’s recent announcement that her world tour would begin July 15. (RELATED: REPORT: Something’s Up With Jamie Foxx, And It Doesn’t Seem Good)

Source with direct knowledge of the situation reported that Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes was accompanied her mother during the ordeal, according to Page Six.

The cause of the infection has not yet been reported or shared with the public, and it remains unclear if Madonna was at home at the time of the medical emergency.

The situation continues to develop.