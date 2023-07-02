ABC’s Jon Karl Confronts Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna Over Hunter Biden Whistleblowers

ABC anchor Jonathan Karl confronted Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna Sunday over the testimony of two whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes.

The whistleblowers told the House Ways and Means Committee the Department of Justice, under the authority of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, lied to Congress to prevent Biden from being prosecuted over his failure to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018. The sources alleged Garland falsely claimed attorney David Weiss had complete authority over investigating and prosecuting the younger Biden.

“Are you concerned about what’s coming out of this case?” Karl asked Khanna during Sunday’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

“Jon, no, let’s just review the facts here. You had President Trump appoint a U.S. attorney in Delaware and President Biden had the ability to fire that U.S. attorney if he wanted — as is customary, that a new president comes in, they remove all the U.S. attorneys. President Biden didn’t fire the U.S. attorney. He had his past opponent’s appointee have total power over making a decision —”

“But sir, what the whistleblower’s saying is that Weiss, who was appointed by Trump, was not the deciding official on this case. If that turns out to be true, doesn’t that directly contradict what the attorney general has said?” Karl interrupted. (RELATED: ‘So, Do They Have A Point’: Fox Panel Discusses Hunter’s Addiction Defense, Responds To Second Whistleblower)

“But Weiss is not saying that. Isn’t the source Weiss? If Weiss was saying that, I would have a concern. If Weiss was out there saying, ‘I didn’t have total authority, there was interference.’ But Weiss is the key person, and he’s not saying that,” the California representative said.

The younger Biden reached a plea deal with Weiss June 20 in which he pleaded guilty to an illegal gun charge and tax crimes in exchange for no jail time.

The whistleblowers further claimed Hunter Biden sent a WhatsApp message from July 30, 2017, further alleging President Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings. The message was reportedly sent to Chinese energy official Henry Zhao, reading, “I am sitting here with [Joe Biden] and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.”