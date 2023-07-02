Convict Released From Prison After 15-Year Sentence, Immediately Confesses To Two Alabama Murders: Police

A convict reportedly waited until the end of his 15-year sentence to admit to an unrelated murder of a pregnant woman and her son 21 years ago, Alabama authorities announced Friday.

A major breakthrough was achieved in the long-standing case surrounding the 2002 murder of Monica Rollins and her six-year-old son, Dalton Rollins, Heflin Police Department (HPD) wrote in a news release. The bodies of the mother and son were discovered at their residence days after being brutally stabbed. Rollins’ youngest son, only three-years-old at the time, reportedly witnessed the horrific event but was otherwise found to be unharmed.

The case triggered an extensive investigation spanning over two decades and involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

A breakthrough finally occurred Monday when murder warrants were obtained for Lewis Spivey. Spivey cooperated with the ongoing investigation and confessed to sole responsibility for the murders. (RELATED: REPORT: Alleged Teen Carjacker Arrested After Woman Shot, Police Chase)

Following Spivey’s arrest, he was transported Thursday to the Cleburne County Jail. A hearing was conducted in accordance with Alabama Code 15-13-3, commonly referred to as the “Aniah Law.” Aniah Law, recently passed in Alabama in November 2022, allows officials to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder, reported ABC.

“On behalf of Mayor Robby Brown, the men and the women of Heflin Police Department, and the citizens of Heflin, I would like to send out our heartfelt condolences to the family of Monica and Dalton,” HPD wrote. “Hopefully this will bring you some sense of closure to this awful chapter in your lives.”

It is unclear what information led to the arrest.

HPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.